FIRST ALERT: Roads closed due to Charleston County flooding

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As slow-moving storms make it through the Lowcountry Thursday afternoon, authorities in Charleston County are reporting road closures.

In downtown Charleston, multiple roads are flooded, which is causing all lanes to close.

King Street at Huger Street

Ashley Avenue between Calhoun Street and Broad Street

Barre Street between Calhoun Street and Broad Street

Rutledge Avenue between Calhoun Street and Broad Street

Lockwood Drive between Wentworth Street and Broad Street

Wentworth Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue

Click here for the full list.

Meanwhile, the North Charleston Police Department is also reporting closures. They say the following roads are flooded:

Dorchester Road at Rivers Avenue

Dorchester Road at Meeting Street Road

Charlene Drive at Louise Drive

Comanche Street

Cosgrove Avenue at Azalea Drive

Commander Road at Remus Street

Meeting Street Road at Delaware Avenue

Meeting Street Road at Little Avenue

Kingsworth Avenue

Viaduct Road at Bainbridge Avenue

Parts of Union Heights

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

