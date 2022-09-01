SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Roads closed due to Charleston County flooding

Vehicles drive through flooded waters on Dorchester Road near Rivers Avenue
Vehicles drive through flooded waters on Dorchester Road near Rivers Avenue(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As slow-moving storms make it through the Lowcountry Thursday afternoon, authorities in Charleston County are reporting road closures.

In downtown Charleston, multiple roads are flooded, which is causing all lanes to close.

  • King Street at Huger Street
  • Ashley Avenue between Calhoun Street and Broad Street
  • Barre Street between Calhoun Street and Broad Street
  • Rutledge Avenue between Calhoun Street and Broad Street
  • Lockwood Drive between Wentworth Street and Broad Street
  • Wentworth Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue

Click here for the full list.

Meanwhile, the North Charleston Police Department is also reporting closures. They say the following roads are flooded:

  • Dorchester Road at Rivers Avenue
  • Dorchester Road at Meeting Street Road
  • Charlene Drive at Louise Drive
  • Comanche Street
  • Cosgrove Avenue at Azalea Drive
  • Commander Road at Remus Street
  • Meeting Street Road at Delaware Avenue
  • Meeting Street Road at Little Avenue
  • Kingsworth Avenue
  • Viaduct Road at Bainbridge Avenue
  • Parts of Union Heights

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

