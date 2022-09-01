SC Lottery
Georgetown murder suspect in custody, police say

Stevion Marsh was taken into custody in Darlington County Wednesday evening, according to the...
Stevion Marsh was taken into custody in Darlington County Wednesday evening, according to the Georgetown Police Department.(Georgetown Police Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A man who was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning has been arrested.

Stevion Marsh was taken into custody in Darlington County Wednesday evening, according to the Georgetown Police Department. The department is on its way to Darlington County to bring him back to Georgetown.

Police say Marsh was wanted for a deadly Thursday shooting at a home on Prine Street. Around 1 a.m., officers found a man with a gunshot wound. That man, identified as 51-year-old Cornelius Smith, died at MUSC from his injuries, police said.

More details about the arrest will be released soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

