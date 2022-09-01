Lowcountry high school football Week 2 Schedule
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 2 of high school football kicks off on Thursday. Check back here for scores, highlights and more!
9/1
Baptist Hill (1-0) at North Charleston (1-1)
9/2
Summerville (1-0) at Berkeley (1-1) - Live 5 Game of the Week
Goose Creek (0-1) at Sumter
Wando (0-1) at Stall (0-1)
West Ashley (2-0) at Cane Bay (1-0)
Stratford at Lexington
Conway at Ashley Ridge (0-1)
Colleton County (0-1) at White Knoll
Bishop England (1-1) at Beckham (2-0)
First Baptist (1-0) at James Island (2-0)
Georgetown at Philip Simmons (1-1)
Bluffton at Woodland (1-0)
Carolina Forest at Oceanside Collegiate (1-1)
Burke (0-1) at Academic Magnet (1-0)
Military Magnet (0-1) at Palmetto Christian (0-1)
St. John’s (0-2) at Denmark-Olar
Cross (1-1) at Timberland (0-2)
Porter-Gaud (1-1) at Camden Military Academy
Pinewood Prep (0-2) at Ben Lippen
Thomas Heyward at Northwood Academy (0-2)
Branchville at Colleton Prep (1-0)
Dorchester Academy (2-0) at Conway Christian
St. John’s Christian (1-1) at Calhoun Academy
9/3
Ft. Dorchester (1-0) vs Grayson at C1N Showcase in Atlanta
