Lowcountry high school football Week 2 Schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 2 of high school football kicks off on Thursday. Check back here for scores, highlights and more!

9/1

Baptist Hill (1-0) at North Charleston (1-1)

9/2

Summerville (1-0) at Berkeley (1-1) - Live 5 Game of the Week

Goose Creek (0-1) at Sumter

Wando (0-1) at Stall (0-1)

West Ashley (2-0) at Cane Bay (1-0)

Stratford at Lexington

Conway at Ashley Ridge (0-1)

Colleton County (0-1) at White Knoll

Bishop England (1-1) at Beckham (2-0)

First Baptist (1-0) at James Island (2-0)

Georgetown at Philip Simmons (1-1)

Bluffton at Woodland (1-0)

Carolina Forest at Oceanside Collegiate (1-1)

Burke (0-1) at Academic Magnet (1-0)

Military Magnet (0-1) at Palmetto Christian (0-1)

St. John’s (0-2) at Denmark-Olar

Cross (1-1) at Timberland (0-2)

Porter-Gaud (1-1) at Camden Military Academy

Pinewood Prep (0-2) at Ben Lippen

Thomas Heyward at Northwood Academy (0-2)

Branchville at Colleton Prep (1-0)

Dorchester Academy (2-0) at Conway Christian

St. John’s Christian (1-1) at Calhoun Academy

9/3

Ft. Dorchester (1-0) vs Grayson at C1N Showcase in Atlanta

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.