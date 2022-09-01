N. Charleston Police searching for missing teen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a 16-year-old boy missing since the weekend.

Mayfer Aymer Herrara Alvarado, 16, was last seen at his Ridgebrook Drive home in North Charleston on Sunday, police say.

He may be trying to get to Virginia where investigators say his girlfriend lives..

Alverado is 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 138 pounds, has a light complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Det. Tiffani Crider at 843-740-2526 or 843-708-5840.

