SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

N. Charleston Police searching for missing teen

Mayfer Aymer Herrara Alvarado, 16, was last seen at his Ridgebrook Drive home in North...
Mayfer Aymer Herrara Alvarado, 16, was last seen at his Ridgebrook Drive home in North Charleston on Sunday, police say.(North Charleston Police)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a 16-year-old boy missing since the weekend.

Mayfer Aymer Herrara Alvarado, 16, was last seen at his Ridgebrook Drive home in North Charleston on Sunday, police say.

He may be trying to get to Virginia where investigators say his girlfriend lives..

Alverado is 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 138 pounds, has a light complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Det. Tiffani Crider at 843-740-2526 or 843-708-5840.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a demotion for violating district policies, a Charleston County School District principal...
Charleston principal resigns after multiple internal investigations
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said an internal investigation into the escape of an...
Berkeley Co. deputy fired after investigation into inmate escape
Upstate town named ugliest in South Carolina
Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says
The child was reported missing in the Port Royal area.
Authorities locate missing 3-year-old in Beaufort County
Braxton Schaefer, fourth from left, a freshman at O’Gorman High School, was told he needed to...
SD high school student told to cut hair or find a new school

Latest News

On Wednesday, 330 of those lives were honored at the Light the Way for Hope event held at the...
Seeking hope after addiction: How drug addicts found their way to recovery
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Seeking hope after addiction: How drug addicts found their way to recovery
Ruth Jenkins’ son and daughter-in-law live in San Antonio, Texas, but say their hearts are in...
‘It’s been heart-wrenching’: Family of missing 76-year-old woman still holding out hope
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ‘It’s been heart-wrenching’: Family of missing 76-year-old woman still holding out