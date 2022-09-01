SC Lottery
Nearly $200M Charleston drainage project set to enter final phase

The city says the final phase of the Spring Fishburne project, which started over a decade ago,...
The city says the final phase of the Spring Fishburne project, which started over a decade ago, is scheduled to start at the beginning of next year.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The largest drainage project in the City of Charleston’s history is set to enter the home stretch, the city says neighbors on the peninsula could see big changes as soon as this year.

The city says the final phase of the Spring Fishburne project, which started over a decade ago, is scheduled to start at the beginning of next year.

In total, the project costs just under 200 million dollars and is funded through a combination of state, local and federal dollars.

Right now, the city is putting the finishing touches on a concrete wet well, where all of the stormwater along US 17 will collect from tunnels more than 100 feet underground when it rains.

Stormwater Management Director Matthew Fountain says project leaders plan to turn on the gravity system by the end of the year.

He says when it turns on, neighbors will see the water drain between five to eight times faster than it does now.

The final phase of work calls for crews to build pump stations on top of the wet well to push that water out into the river.

“If you live in that corridor, you’re going to see the cessation of right now,” Fountain said. “Every time we have an afternoon thunderstorm, you have to look out your window and say ‘Is it going to flood? Do I have to move my car? Is it going to flood my property? What’s going to happen?’ Now, you won’t have that same fear and risk anymore.”

Fountain says when completed, the system will drain around a million gallons of water every three minutes, which he says is equivalent to the size of an Olympic swimming pool.

He expects construction to be done either at the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025.

