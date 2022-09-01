SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

PHOTOS: NICU caring 7 sets of twins at once, a new record for the hospital

Caption
By Tony Keith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Staff members at the NICU for a hospital in Colorado have had their hands full due to a record-breaking number of twins being cared for at the same time.

The Children’s Hospital Colorado, located in Colorado Springs, said they have seven sets of twins currently in their care.

A hospital spokesperson said the doctors and nurses at the hospital have “been seeing double recently!” The hospital says it has never cared for this many sets of twins before.

The hospital shared photos with KKTV showing some of the babies and a few parents.

“You might say we’re #twinning,” Leila Roche, the senior communications specialist for the hospital, wrote.

The news was shared with the public on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said an internal investigation into the escape of an...
Berkeley Co. deputy fired after investigation into inmate escape
Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, is charged with two counts of reckless vehicular...
Georgia man arrested in fatal Charleston crash
A vehicle caught fire Monday afternoon at the Meeting Street Exxon, Charleston firefighters said.
Vehicle burns at Charleston gas station
Many cars stalled, forcing residents to walk through the water to get back to their homes in...
N. Charleston neighbors faced thigh-deep water during Monday flooding
Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say there are now two systems with strong...
Forecasters watch 2 systems for possible tropical development in Atlantic

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Obstruction emerges as key focus in Trump documents probe
Votes are tallied to pass a near-ban on abortions in the South Carolina House of...
Ban on abortions in SC, with limited exceptions, awaits Senate debate after passing House
Stevion Marsh was taken into custody in Darlington County Wednesday evening, according to the...
Georgetown murder suspect in custody, police say
A Colorado hospital is caring for seven sets of twins in its NICU, which it says is a new record.
Colorado Children's Hospital sets new record with 7 sets of twins in NICU