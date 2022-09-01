Police: Beaufort Co. child seen chasing ducks before being found in pond

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A missing 3-year-old in Beaufort County has been found dead.

Mason Henley was last seen before 7 p.m. Wednesday night on Cedar Creek Circle in the Shadow Moss community.

Port Royal Police Department officers began searching the area around the house with the assistance of Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department personnel, deputies from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Air Unit helicopter, K-9 Team and Dive Team.

The police department said nearby doorbell camera footage showed the child chasing ducks in the area near his house. His body was later found by the dive team in the pond behind his home.

An autopsy was performed Thursday afternoon. The cause of death is accidental drowning, according to the coroner.

WTOC spoke with a few family members who said they’re just trying to get through this. A neighbor said the family is new to the area.

