Racial Justice Network establishes 1-800 number for gun violence reporting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Now people can call the number 1-800-649-1981 to report a stolen gun or information about a shooting to a South Carolina non-profit with no questions asked. The Racial Justice Network says they will take that information to the police for you.

Network founder and CEO James Johnson says you can stay anonymous reporting information about a crime and there are no questions asked if you call to turn in a stolen gun you have access to. The phone line is staffed by the Racial Justice Network and they will either answer and talk to you or call you right back.

Johnson says this is a proactive way to get guns off the streets, where people can turn in the weapons to trusted community members who then get the gun to the police.

“The gun would be turned into the police agency but no question will be asked,” Johnson says. “They call 911, they want to know a lot of information. We wouldn’t even get the name we just want to get the guns off the street.”

He continues to explain, “Now, it might be a different story after the agency gets the gun and said that the gun was used in a murder or something like that. And that’s a whole different scenario, we would have to go ahead and give that information.”

In a statement, the North Charleston Police Department says they are open to collaborating with community initiatives that create a safer city.

The North Charleston Police promotes the 21st-century policing model which is designed to assist law enforcement and communities with effective crime reduction strategies. NCPD welcomes positive collaboration from the community.

Johnson says he believes it is easy to get a hold of an illegal gun, and that’s the root of violent crime. He hopes this number will be a tool for people who may not be comfortable calling 911 directly.

“Sometimes they’ll feel uncomfortable in calling a policeman,” Johnson says. “So they have a number now they can call if they wanted to report a gun they found in the house. They can call Racial Justice Network and we will go get that gun and turn it to the proper agency, no questions asked to their family.”

In a statement, the Charleston Police Department says they are committed to community safety and anything that promotes it.

Reducing gun violence in the city is something CPD is committed to, and it has partnered with a number of programs and resources to help in that arena. While this Racial Justice Network initiative is in its early stages, CPD is aware of the work being done to reduce gun violence, and will support those efforts as able.

Johnson says any information about a crime, knowledge of someone with a stolen weapon, or having an illegal gun you want to turn in are all things the operator can talk you through if you call the line.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone to please call 911 if someone is in immediate danger.

Generally, we welcome any information on crimes in our communities so we can better serve our residents. Violent crimes that endanger lives should be reported immediately by calling 911. People who have information about a past crime and would like to submit it anonymously can also contact Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Johnson says it takes an entire village, from the family to the school to faith leaders as well as law enforcement to fight gang culture and violence. He hopes the number is a tool people will use.

