RiverDogs and Pelicans Split Twin Bill to Start Series

Charleston, SC- The Charleston RiverDogs split a doubleheader with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in front of a crowd of 3,610 at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Wednesday night. The RiverDogs rode the pitching of Alex Ayala Jr to a 5-1 win in game one and fell behind early in a 5-2 defeat in the nightcap. The RiverDogs lead in the South Division standings dropped to 2.5 games with 10 to play.

In game one, the RiverDogs (35-21, 81-41) quickly jumped on starter Michael Arias to take a lead they would not surrender. Brock Jones worked a walk to start the bottom of the first and raced to third on a single by Carson Williams. Junior Caminero followed with an RBI infield single to put Charleston in front 1-0. Caminero would steal second base as Williams raced home on the throw to make it 2-0. The final run scored when Arias unleashed a wild pitch.

The only run scored by Myrtle Beach (26-30, 73-49) in the contest came courtesy of James Triantos hitting his sixth home run of the season to lead off the fifth. That was the only blemish on Ayala Jr.’s night with the left-hander allowing the lone run on three hits over 6.0 innings. He struck out seven on the way to his second win of the season.

Oneill Manzueta provided additional insurance with the bases loaded in the fifth inning, driving in a pair on a two-out single into right field. Jonny Cuevas came out of the bullpen and worked a scoreless seventh inning to end the game.

Caminero and Triantos were the only players in the game with multiple hits. The teams combined for nine hits in total.

The Pelicans came out of the gates determined to earn a split in game two. RiverDogs starter Cole Wilcox hit Kevin Alcantara with the first pitch of the contest and the leadoff man raced to third moments later on Juan Mora’s perfectly placed groundball single. Jose Huma brought the first run home with a tabber toward second that ended with a throwing error on Willy Vasquez. Wilcox retired the next two hitters without further damage, but allowed a two-run single by Triantos as Myrtle Beach moved in front 3-0.

The next two runs were scored by the RiverDogs with Dominic Keegan driving in a run in his first at-bat with the team in the bottom of the first. Vasquez blasted his ninth home run of the year, a solo shot that opened the third to bring the home team within a run.

However, the Pelicans pulled away with a double by Alcantara that evaded the grasp of Alejandro Pie in the fourth and a solo home run in the fifth off of Huma’s bat. The RiverDogs could not score against the Myrtle Beach bullpen in their 4.0 innings on the mound.

Wilcox took the loss, allowing three runs, one earned, on four hits in 3.0 innings. Daiveyon Whittle followed out of the bullpen and surrendered two runs on five hits in 3.0 innings. In his debut with the team, Junior William worked a 1-2-3 top of the seventh.

Caminero collected two hits for the RiverDogs, extending his hitting streak to eight games in the process. Myrtle Beach received a pair of hits from Ezequiel Pagan and Liam Spence.

Ballpark Fun

In the second game of the doubleheader, the RiverDogs suited up as their alternate identity, the Charleston Boiled Peanuts, for the final time this season. The RiverDogs and Luray Peanut Co. partnered to present a series of nights celebrating the Lowcountry’s favorite salty snack in 2022. James Brown, the COO of Luray Peanut Co., was on hand to throw out a ceremonial first pitch and also joined the RiverDogs broadcast on MiLB.TV.

The series resumes on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP JJ Goss (4-5, 4.21) will make his final regular season start at home for the RiverDogs. Meanwhile, the Pelicans will go with RHP Grant Kipp (0-1, 6.75). It’s the final chance to enjoy $1 beers throughout the ballpark on a Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Budweiser.

