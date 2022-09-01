SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Smaller SC communities can apply for grants to develop tourism industry

By Molly McBride
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism is now accepting pre-applications for a program designed to help bring visitors to undiscovered parts of the state.

The Undiscovered South Carolina grant program was created to develop tourism in smaller, rural areas of the state, Department of Parks and Recreation Director Duane Parrish said. Applicants must be from a county or municipal government with accommodations tax distributions of $900,000 or less.

The amount of the grant ranges from $50,000, all the way up to $200,000.

Parrish said a lot of the smaller cities in the state don’t have the funding to develop a tourism industry of their own. So, this grant will hopefully generate tourism in those smaller, less developed areas.

“Charleston can afford bluestone sidewalks, whereas Bamberg cannot.  That’s the best way I can kind of surmise it. Is to say that it’s intended for those areas to draw more tourists, draw more dollars and create economic development in a community that otherwise may not have as much as other cities do,” Parrish said.

Pre-Applications will be accepted through SCPRT’s online portal and must be submitted by Sept. 30 at 4 p.m..

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a demotion for violating district policies, a Charleston County School District principal...
Charleston principal resigns after multiple internal investigations
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said an internal investigation into the escape of an...
Berkeley Co. deputy fired after investigation into inmate escape
Upstate town named ugliest in South Carolina
Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says
Braxton Schaefer, fourth from left, a freshman at O’Gorman High School, was told he needed to...
SD high school student told to cut hair or find a new school
It happened on US-301 at Shillings Bridge Road around 6:20 a.m.
Troopers: Single-vehicle van crash leaves 1 dead, 7 injured

Latest News

Eighteen Lowcountry organizations received grants that will help them continue providing...
SC nonprofit receives $11 million to help with affordable housing
A passenger injured in a crash early last month has died, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says.
Victim dies weeks after Orangeburg County crash, troopers say
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Grant program to help 'undiscovered' SC communities build tourism
Stevion Marsh was taken into custody in Darlington County Wednesday evening, according to the...
Suspect in deadly Georgetown shooting arrested in Darlington County, police say