Tropical depression forms in Atlantic, more of the same expected here at home!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new month, first tropical system since July 3rd and the same ole weather pattern here at home! We’re starting out our Thursday dry but a few downpours may develop by lunch time. The best rain chance today will be along and south of I-26. Slightly drier air to the north of I-26 will keep those areas mainly rain-free. Under a partly to mostly cloudy sky today, highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered downpours will be possible this afternoon with most of the rain gone by this evening. The chance of rain will stick with us for Friday and the upcoming Labor Day weekend. Plenty of dry time should be mixed in each day with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Our first tropical system since early July developed Thursday morning in the northern Atlantic Ocean. Tropical Depression #5 is likely to become Tropical Storm Danielle later today. This storm system poses no threats to any land areas and will eventually run into cooler waters next week which will lead to its demise. Elsewhere, still watching two other tropical waves. The only other tropical wave of interest at this point is east of the Caribbean and continues to hold a high chance of developing into a named storm. If this develops, it will likely stay north of the Caribbean Islands, NE of the Bahamas, and will make a turn out to sea, away from the United States, by Monday and Tuesday of next week. Right now, there are no areas in the tropics for us to be concerned about!

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

LABOR DAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.