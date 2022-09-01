Victim dies weeks after Orangeburg County crash, troopers say

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A passenger injured in a crash early last month has died, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says.

Troopers say the crash happened on Aug. 5 on Highway 301 near SC 4, approximately three miles south of Orangeburg, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

The crash involved a 2013 Nissan Sentra with two people inside and a 1994 Honda Accord with three people inside.

Investigators say the driver of the Nissan Sentra was on SC 4 making a left turn onto U.S. 301 when that vehicle was struck by the Honda Accord, which was going south on U.S. 301.

The passenger and driver in the Nissan were both taken to the hospital for treatment. The passenger died from their injuries on Wednesday, Tidwell said.

A passenger in the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital, he said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

