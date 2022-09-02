SC Lottery
Coroner IDs body found on UofSC’s campus

SLED officials say the deaths happened at separate locations and appear to be unrelated.
SLED officials say the deaths happened at separate locations and appear to be unrelated.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified one of two bodies found on the University of South Carolina’s campus.

Coroner Naida Rutherford says Anna Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, was found dead Friday around 8:30 a.m. The coroner’s office has not released a cause of death but says they are working with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and campus police in the investigation.

SLED is looking into Gawlicka-Chruszcz’s death and another death that also took place on campus. There are limited details in the second on-campus death; the coroner has not identified that victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

