DD2 receives state grants for art education

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two has received more than $86,000 from state grants for their arts programs.

That money will go towards funding things like new dance costumes, live performances, professional development, technology and instrument upgrades.

“We are so fortunate that all of our schools, we have strong leadership and great teachers who wanted to apply for these awards,” Jason Walsh, the district’s director of fine and performing arts, said. “The state every year provides this money under a proviso, called the arts and curricular grants, I believe it is, and they are to provide what’s up and above our normal arts classes to give students enhanced experiences.”

Some of the schools that the money will be going to include Alston Middle School, Ashley Ridge High School, DuBose Middle School and Summerville High School.

The district’s educators were chosen to receive the grants because of their strategic plans to incorporate art forms.

For a full list of schools and how much each school will be allocated, click here.

