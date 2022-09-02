SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies make arrests after surveilling wanted NC man, traffic safety checkpoints

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced a string of arrests following several...
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced a string of arrests following several “operations” this week.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced a string of arrests following several “operations” this week.

The first one took place on Tuesday when deputies conducted surveillance at a St. Matthews Road hotel in Orangeburg.

Deputies say they found a 21-year-old fugitive from Fayetteville and arrested him on North Carolina charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and a weapon charge.

While at the scene, the sheriff’s office also arrested a woman who was with the man. Tia Fonseca, 23, is facing a charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Deputies say they found marijuana in the room the North Carolina man and Fonseca had rented.

Tia Fonseca, 23, is facing a charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana,...
Tia Fonseca, 23, is facing a charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. (Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

The next day yielded another operation and two drug arrests.

During traffic safety checkpoints in the Santee area, investigators say a vehicle pulled up Wednesday night that smelled like marijuana.

After searching the driver’s purse, they found marijuana and several pills that the driver said were ecstasy, according to the arrest warrant. Shaintay Cooper, 32, of Columbia, was charged with possession of MDMA or ecstasy.

Just 20 minutes later, a man from Dorchester drove up to deputies conducting the checkpoints and said, “You got me; it’s ecstasy,” according to his arrest warrant. Investigators say Audwin Washington was charged with possession of a Schedule II narcotic/LSD.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a demotion for violating district policies, a Charleston County School District principal...
Charleston principal resigns after multiple internal investigations
Tropical Storm Danielle has formed Thursday in the Atlantic and is expected to become a...
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in Atlantic; 2 areas being watched
Vehicles drive through flooded waters on Dorchester Road near Rivers Avenue
FIRST ALERT: Roads back open after Charleston County flooding
Jacksonville police investigated an incident at Northside High School on Thursday.
Student killed, another injured in stabbing at N.C. high school
police lights
Police: Beaufort Co. child seen chasing ducks before being found in pond

Latest News

One neighbor said he had to fill buckets with floodwater and empty them in his sink as he tried...
West Ashley neighbors concerned about flooding almost entering their homes
SLED officials say the deaths happened at separate locations and appear to be unrelated.
Coroner IDs body found on UofSC’s campus; SLED investigating
After passing the House Tuesday, the Senate will soon vote on the new law that would...
Planned Parenthood, pro-life activist react to abortion bill passing the House
A dog awaits adoption inside Berkeley County Animal Center on Friday afternoon.
‘My heart is breaking’: SC animal shelters declare state of emergency due to overcrowding