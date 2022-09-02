Deputies make arrests after surveilling wanted NC man, traffic safety checkpoints

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced a string of arrests following several “operations” this week.

The first one took place on Tuesday when deputies conducted surveillance at a St. Matthews Road hotel in Orangeburg.

Deputies say they found a 21-year-old fugitive from Fayetteville and arrested him on North Carolina charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and a weapon charge.

While at the scene, the sheriff’s office also arrested a woman who was with the man. Tia Fonseca, 23, is facing a charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Deputies say they found marijuana in the room the North Carolina man and Fonseca had rented.

The next day yielded another operation and two drug arrests.

During traffic safety checkpoints in the Santee area, investigators say a vehicle pulled up Wednesday night that smelled like marijuana.

After searching the driver’s purse, they found marijuana and several pills that the driver said were ecstasy, according to the arrest warrant. Shaintay Cooper, 32, of Columbia, was charged with possession of MDMA or ecstasy.

Just 20 minutes later, a man from Dorchester drove up to deputies conducting the checkpoints and said, “You got me; it’s ecstasy,” according to his arrest warrant. Investigators say Audwin Washington was charged with possession of a Schedule II narcotic/LSD.

