SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Empty folders marked classified among items found in FBI search of Trump home

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, July 26, 2022.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month found empty folders marked with classified banners, according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public by the Justice Department on Friday.

The inventory reveals in general terms the contents of 33 boxes taken from Mar-a-Lago during the Aug. 8 search.

It shows the extent to which newspapers, magazines and other items were commingled among documents that investigators say were marked as classified, including at the top-secret level.

The FBI is investigating the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago. (CNN, POOL, NATIONAL ARCHIVES, DOJ)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a demotion for violating district policies, a Charleston County School District principal...
Charleston principal resigns after multiple internal investigations
Tropical Storm Danielle has formed Thursday in the Atlantic and is expected to become a...
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in Atlantic; 2 areas being watched
Jacksonville police investigated an incident at Northside High School on Thursday.
Student killed, another injured in stabbing at N.C. high school
Vehicles drive through flooded waters on Dorchester Road near Rivers Avenue
FIRST ALERT: Roads back open after Charleston County flooding
police lights
Police: Beaufort Co. child seen chasing ducks before being found in pond

Latest News

The National Hurricane Center reported Friday Tropical Storm Danielle has strengthened into a...
Tropical Storm Danielle strengthens into hurricane
President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia.
LIVE: Biden administration awards $1 billion for economic projects
It's a historic step forward that could also offer humans extra protection from the fury of...
Scientific breakthrough could save Florida’s threatened coral reefs
Library patrons will have more time to enjoy the Poe/Sullivan’s Island branch beginning Tuesday.
Library expanding hours on Sullivan’s Island