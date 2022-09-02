Gas prices on a decline going into the holiday weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Labor Day holiday is around the corner and GasBuddy officials say Friday is expected to be one of the weekend’s busiest travel days.

Gas prices across the state are at about $3.40 per gallon and some stations are just under the $3 mark in time for the holiday weekend.

Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy says although Labor Day isn’t the most traveled summer holiday, people will still be hitting the roads with these lower prices, but they’ll be traveling shorter distances.

De Haan says there’s a list of reasons for the decline in gas prices, but one reason is cooler temperatures keep Americans from using as much gasoline.

“We generally see prices falling in the fall. Everyone likes to point out that there’s a midterm election, there’s an election every year and gas prices fall almost every year going into November,” De Haan says.

If you plan on leaving the state this weekend you can expect gas prices to rise once you cross state lines, so GasBuddy suggests filling up beforehand.

Many gas stations offer free loyalty programs where you can save up to three to five cents a gallon or get cash discounts.

Friday’s expected peak traffic time is from 1-6 p.m. and coming back home Monday from 2-7 p.m.

