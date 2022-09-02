SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Huger-Wando residents raise concerns over roads, education and sewage

People of Huger-Wando say they feel like they continue to be overlooked when it comes to...
People of Huger-Wando say they feel like they continue to be overlooked when it comes to decisions regarding their area.(Live 5)
By Anna Harris
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUGER S.C. (WCSC) - People that live in the Huger-Wando community are voicing their concerns to city leaders from everything to transportation to affordable housing.

Almost 200 people came to a community meeting at Cainhoy Elementary on Thursday. They say they feel overlooked when it comes to decisions regarding their area.

Carl Anderson, S.C. House of Representatives District 103, says he is new to representing the Huger-Wando area and wants their requests to be fulfilled.

“Berkeley County has several pots of money that we just hope would be shared across Berkeley County with every area of Berkeley County, but this area, as they said to me, they feel like they have been overlooked,” Anderson said. “So, I feel like this area needs a little bit more attention than the other areas.”

At the meeting, representatives from Berkeley County, the state’s health department and department of transportation, just to name a few, answered questions from the public.

“The funds that have come in from the federal government during this pandemic and what is going to be done with it,” Anderson said. “And we heard that only a fraction of those funds were spent. So, they want to be included in the funds that the county has so that things can get done in this area.”

Another issue brought up was the repaving of certain roads, the cost of affordable housing and overall severity of sewage and drainage problems.

One community member, Cynthia Lawrence, says she wished that the agencies could have gone into more detail with their answers.

“Well, I think the public is still a little leery about the answers that they received tonight from the agencies that were here,” Lawrence said. “We needed to go a little deeper and it just wasn’t enough time.”

Although the community members say they wish they had more time, other county and school representatives say they can answer more in-depth questions when contacted directly.

The hope is to have another meeting sometime in October, but no date has been set as of now. The organizer’s plans include inviting Berkeley County Water and Sewer so they can solve more of the sewage issues.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a demotion for violating district policies, a Charleston County School District principal...
Charleston principal resigns after multiple internal investigations
Tropical Storm Danielle has formed Thursday in the Atlantic and is expected to become a...
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in Atlantic; 2 areas being watched
Upstate town named ugliest in South Carolina
Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said an internal investigation into the escape of an...
Berkeley Co. deputy fired after investigation into inmate escape
Jacksonville police investigated an incident at Northside High School on Thursday.
Student killed, another injured in stabbing at N.C. high school

Latest News

Mayfer Aymer Herrara Alvarado, 16, was last seen at his Ridgebrook Drive home in North...
N. Charleston Police searching for missing teen
The money will go towards funding things like new dance costumes, live performances,...
DD2 receives state grants for art education
Kristen Hefner and Leslie Hill presented new data on human trafficking in the Tri-Counties.
Human trafficking task force provides new data on Lowcountry cases
Network founder and CEO James Johnson says you can stay anonymous reporting information about a...
Racial Justice Network establishes 1-800 number for gun violence reporting