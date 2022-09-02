Library expanding hours on Sullivan’s Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Library patrons will have more time to enjoy the Poe/Sullivan’s Island branch beginning Tuesday.

The Charleston County Public Library announced the changes on Friday in an effort to better serve those who use the branch.

Beginning Tuesday, updated hours for the library will be:

Monday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. (previously closed on Wednesdays)

Thursday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (previously closed at 1 p.m.)

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

All branches will be closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

