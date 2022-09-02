Library expanding hours on Sullivan’s Island
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Library patrons will have more time to enjoy the Poe/Sullivan’s Island branch beginning Tuesday.
The Charleston County Public Library announced the changes on Friday in an effort to better serve those who use the branch.
Beginning Tuesday, updated hours for the library will be:
- Monday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Tuesday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. (previously closed on Wednesdays)
- Thursday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Friday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (previously closed at 1 p.m.)
- Saturday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
All branches will be closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
