Man charged in deadly overnight shooting

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said a 25-year-old man has been arrested after a deadly overnight shooting.

Javerick Devonta Tyrell Self was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers responded to Fairwind Drive just after midnight Friday for a disturbance, Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Officers said when they arrived, they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jacobs said investigators were able to identify Self as the suspect and he was taken into custody around 10 a.m. Friday morning.

