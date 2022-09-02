SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mastriano sues Jan. 6 committee over deposition authority

FILE - Doug Mastriano speaks at an event on July 1, 2022, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa.
FILE - Doug Mastriano speaks at an event on July 1, 2022, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa.(AP Photo/Marc Levy, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor on Thursday sued the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, contesting its legal ability to force him to answer questions about it.

The lawsuit filed by Doug Mastriano contends that the committee lacks appointees of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and thus does not comply with House rules for conducting a compelled deposition of witnesses.

A properly appointed ranking minority member is necessary for a witness to have access to protections provided in House rules on deposition authority, the lawsuit says.

Last month, Mastriano cut short a closed-door interview without answering questions from committee members. The committee refused to let Mastriano record the deposition, Mastriano’s lawsuit said, and Mastriano has concerns about how the committee might disseminate excerpts to the public from a closed-door deposition with him, the lawsuit said.

A committee spokesperson declined comment on the lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington.

Still, Mastriano’s lawyer, Timothy Parlatore, has said his client is willing to voluntarily testify publicly before the panel and has told the FBI that he didn’t know about a planned insurrection or any coordination behind the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Mastriano, a state senator and retired U.S. Army colonel who won the GOP nomination for governor in May, was in regular communication with Donald Trump as the then-president sought to stay in power despite his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Mastriano helped organize efforts in Pennsylvania to submit alternate presidential electors beholden to Trump and was seen outside the Capitol as pro-Trump demonstrators attacked police.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a demotion for violating district policies, a Charleston County School District principal...
Charleston principal resigns after multiple internal investigations
Tropical Storm Danielle has formed Thursday in the Atlantic and is expected to become a...
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in Atlantic; 2 areas being watched
Upstate town named ugliest in South Carolina
Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said an internal investigation into the escape of an...
Berkeley Co. deputy fired after investigation into inmate escape
Jacksonville police investigated an incident at Northside High School on Thursday.
Student killed, another injured in stabbing at N.C. high school

Latest News

Police say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
VIDEO: Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
The city says the final phase of the Spring Fishburne project, which started over a decade ago,...
Nearly $200M Charleston drainage project set to enter final phase
Boeing is the prime contractor for Artemis and several team members from the Boeing North...
“It was an awesome experience,” Boeing employee helped to build NASA’s Artemis I rocket
Deputies arrived around 1 a.m. Thursday morning at the convenience store on Highway 78.
Deputies searching for man after armed robbery at Ladson convenience store
President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Biden at Independence Hall: Trump, allies threaten democracy