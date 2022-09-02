SC Lottery
Plumlee, rugged defense lead UCF rout of South Carolina St.

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — John Rhys Plumlee threw four touchdown passes, the UCF defense allowed less than 100 yards, and the Knights defeated FCS South Carolina State 56-10 in a season opener on Thursday night.

In addition to Plumlee’s TD passes, he ran for a fifth score, Isaiah Bowser ran for two and Quadric Bullard recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for UCF’s eighth touchdown.

The Knights outgained the Bulldogs 600 yards to 91. Central Florida had 308 passing yards, 292 rushing yards and 29 first downs. South Carolina State managed 56 passing yards, 35 rushing yards and nine first downs.

Plumlee completed 20 of 31 passes for 308 yards. He was the game’s leading rusher with 99 yards on 13 carries and Bowser had 21 carries for 80 yards.

South Carolina State’s touchdown came on a 26-yard pass from Corey Fields to Shaquan Davis.

