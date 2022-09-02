Stuck front continues to bring potential for heavy rain!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front continues to bring unsettled weather to the Lowcountry at times! Plentiful moisture, the aforementioned front and an upper level low across central Georgia will aid in the development of showers and storms at times again today. Keep the umbrellas ready to go! After early morning coastal storms fade away, we expect a lull in the activity for much of this morning. Another round of downpours and thunderstorms will likely develop toward lunch time and persist through the afternoon. Some folks will get no rain while others deal with drenching thunderstorms. Localized flooding can’t be ruled out again today due to anticipated excessive rainfall rates and saturated grounds. Storms should fade pretty quickly as we head into the evening with most high school football games rain-free. An onshore flow will increase tonight and tomorrow leading to a slight uptick in the coverage of storms to start out Labor Day weekend. The best chance of rain will be near the coast in the morning with inland areas preferred in the afternoon. The rest of the weekend will feature plenty of dry time but also the potential of an occasional shower or storm both Sunday and Labor Day.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Danielle is likely to become a hurricane later today in the north Atlantic. Danielle is not a threat to any land areas now, or in the future. Elsewhere, still watching the disturbance east of the Caribbean that maintains the high potential to develop into a tropical depression or storm over the next 5 days. This broad low will pass north of the Caribbean this weekend and will likely begin its turn out to see by the middle of next week. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

LABOR DAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

