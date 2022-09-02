SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Woman taken to hospital after being hit by lightning on Hilton Head Island

FILE PHOTO: Hilton Head Island
FILE PHOTO: Hilton Head Island(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A woman was struck by lightning Friday morning on Hilton Head Island.

According to Hilton Head Fire Rescue, a lightning strike on the beach near marker 90 at approximately 9:57 a.m. injured a woman. She was transported to a Savannah hospital.

Other individuals nearby felt the strike but did not require transport.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a demotion for violating district policies, a Charleston County School District principal...
Charleston principal resigns after multiple internal investigations
Tropical Storm Danielle has formed Thursday in the Atlantic and is expected to become a...
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in Atlantic; 2 areas being watched
Jacksonville police investigated an incident at Northside High School on Thursday.
Student killed, another injured in stabbing at N.C. high school
Vehicles drive through flooded waters on Dorchester Road near Rivers Avenue
FIRST ALERT: Roads back open after Charleston County flooding
police lights
Police: Beaufort Co. child seen chasing ducks before being found in pond

Latest News

One neighbor said he had to fill buckets with floodwater and empty them in his sink as he tried...
West Ashley neighbors concerned about flooding almost entering their homes
A dog awaits adoption inside Berkeley County Animal Center on Friday afternoon.
‘My heart is breaking’: SC animal shelters declare state of emergency due to overcrowding
SLED officials say the deaths happened at separate locations and appear to be unrelated.
SLED investigating on-campus deaths at UofSC
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Amber Alert canceled; baby found safe in South Carolina, police say