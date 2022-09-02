Woman taken to hospital after being hit by lightning on Hilton Head Island
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A woman was struck by lightning Friday morning on Hilton Head Island.
According to Hilton Head Fire Rescue, a lightning strike on the beach near marker 90 at approximately 9:57 a.m. injured a woman. She was transported to a Savannah hospital.
Other individuals nearby felt the strike but did not require transport.
