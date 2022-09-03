SC Lottery
Deputies looking for missing teen

Kjawan Watson, 17, was reported missing Saturday and was last seen in the Burton area near...
Kjawan Watson, 17, was reported missing Saturday and was last seen in the Burton area near Burlington Circle and Pine Grove Road.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen.

Kjawan Watson, 17, was reported missing Saturday and was last seen in the Burton area near Burlington Circle and Pine Grove Road.

Deputies describe Watson as 5′8″, weighing 140 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, black shorts and green hospital socks.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call dispatch at 843-524-2777.

