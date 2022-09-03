Early-morning crash leaves one dead, another hospitalized in Berkeley County

BERKELEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that an early-morning collision in Berkeley County has left one dead and another hospitalized Saturday.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. on SC 27 at Mudville Road, which is about 9 miles south of Cross, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller.

The driver of a Chevy Equinox was traveling south on SC 27 when it went left of center and struck a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was traveling north on the same road.

The driver of the Chevy Equinox died from his injuries.

Meanwhile, a passenger of the Dodge Ram was transported by EMS to Trident Medical Center.

It is not known the severity of the passenger’s injuries at this time.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the name of the victim.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

