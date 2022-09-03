SC Lottery
Fourth inning flurry guides Myrtle Beach past RiverDogs

By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans evened this series against the Charleston RiverDogs on Friday night, as a six-run fourth inning guided them to an 8-4 victory. This game was played in front of a Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park crowd of 4,489.

The Pelicans (74-50, 27-31) sent ten men to the plate in the top of the fourth inning against Antonio Jimenez. With one out, Liam Spence drove in James Triantos with an RBI single to make it 1-0. Then, with two outs, the Pelicans exploded for five more runs in the inning. Juan Mora lined a ball off of the glove off of a diving Willy Vasquez to make it 2-0. After that, Josue Huma hit a two-run single, and Haydn McGeary followed that up with a two-run double to push the lead to 6-0.

The RiverDogs (82-42, 36-22) answered with one of their own in the bottom half of the fourth. Vasquez lined a ball off of the face of Kevin Alcantara, which was ruled an error. After a walk to Blake Robertson, Dominic Keegan hit into a double play, knocking in Vasquez.

Neither team scored again until the eighth inning, when the Pelicans got two more on the board against Aneudy Cortorreal. A few walks and fielding mistakes by the RiverDogs defense led to the Pelicans extending the lead to 8-1.

In the half of the inning, with two men on base, Keegan hit his first home run in a RiverDogs uniform to close the gap to 8-4.

Nick Bitsko started the game for the RiverDogs and threw 3.0 innings, giving up no runs on three hits and recorded a strikeout. Daiwer Castellanos had two doubles on the night.

Antonio Jimenez (10-5) was charged with the loss for the RiverDogs, as he allowed six runs on seven hits in 4.0 innings of work. For the Pelicans, Saul Gonzalez (1-1) picked up the win.

Ballpark Fun

Prior to the game, the RiverDogs inducted the late Roland Hemond into the Professional Baseball Scouts Hall of Fame which is located on the concourse at The Joe. The team also announced that it was renaming the hall of fame after the baseball lifer. Going forward, the area of the ballpark will be known as the Roland Hemond Professional Baseball Scouts Hall of Fame. The game also featured live music from the Charleston Symphony Orchesta’s brass quartet.

The next installment of the series will take place on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. RHP Yoniel Curet will make his RiverDogs debut on the mound in the contest. Myrtle Beach will go with LHP Didier Vargas (1-2, 3.03). The game is the final Military Appreciation Night of the season alongside Boeing with free tickets for member of the military and their families. It’s also Marvel Super Hero™ Night with a Captain America jersey auction.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

