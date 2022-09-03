SC Lottery
Police: 5 arrested after vehicles stopped traffic, ‘drove recklessly’ on the Ravenel bridge

Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles...
Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles drove recklessly and blocked traffic on the Ravenel bridge, according to police.(Live 5 News)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles drove recklessly and blocked traffic on the Ravenel bridge, according to police.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the following arrests were made Friday.

  • Evin Bruce Fagan, 30, from Goose Creek, was charged with criminal conspiracy and reckless driving
  • Anthony Nazar Sa’id Joyner, 23, of North Charleston, was charged with criminal conspiracy
  • Wa Vante Jamont Doctor, 20, from Charleston, was charged with criminal conspiracy and reckless driving
  • Ja Vante Daquann Doctor, 20 from Charleston, was charged criminal conspiracy
  • Jerquell McKenzie Jamal Geddis, 18, of Summerville, was charged with criminal conspiracy

Police were notified Saturday, Aug. 13 at 3:54 p.m. of reports of the vehicles that were said to be stopped on the bridge, blocking traffic and doing “burnouts,” Inspector Don Calabrese said.

“The preliminary information shows that the vehicles traveled across the bridge into Mount Pleasant and then back across the bridge towards Charleston,” he said.

The department is currently reviewing videos and photos of the event to determine how long traffic was blocked, but initial estimates suggest two to three minutes, Calabrese said.

No one was injured during the incident.

All five people arrested were booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center and are waiting for a bond hearing.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

