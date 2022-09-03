SC Lottery
Prisoner back in custody after escaping from Florence hospital, police say

ANGEL GUITTEREZ
ANGEL GUITTEREZ(Source: Florence Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A prisoner is back behind bars after police said he escaped from a hospital.

Florence Police Department Capt. Bob Drulis said Angel Gutierrez escaped around 8:30 p.m. Friday from McLeod Hospital.

He was found around the CSX wooded area around 10:30 p.m. and taken back into custody.

Drulis said it was a joint effort by the Florence Police Department, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Department of Correction to find Gutierrez and bring him back into custody.

