Several waterspouts spotted off South Strand coast

Several waterspouts were spotted along the South Strand coast on Saturday morning
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There were several waterspouts spotted along the South Strand coast on Saturday morning.

The Georgetown County Emergency Management Division said the waterspouts were associated with some storms that were off the coast in the Garden City, Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island area.

In one case, Suzanne Laney managed to capture twin waterspouts taken by the Marlin Quay Marina.

If you saw the waterspouts this morning and took a picture of video, we would love to see them.

