SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

13-year-old injured in West Ashley apartment shooting

The Charleston Police Department responded to the Palmilla Apartments on Ashley River Road...
The Charleston Police Department responded to the Palmilla Apartments on Ashley River Road around 10:50 p.m.(Storyblocks)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 12:52 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a shooting at an apartment complex.

The Charleston Police Department responded to the Palmilla Apartments on Ashley River Road around 10:50 p.m.

At the scene, officers located a victim and rendered emergency medical aid. The juvenile was then taken to the hospital.

At this time, the victim is in stable condition, police say.

So far, there is no official information on what led up to the shooting or a possible suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 843 743-7200 and ask for the on-duty central detective. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to call Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles...
Police: 5 arrested after vehicles stopped traffic, ‘drove recklessly’ on the Ravenel bridge
A dog awaits adoption inside Berkeley County Animal Center on Friday afternoon.
‘My heart is breaking’: SC animal shelters declare state of emergency due to overcrowding
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Lawrence Butler Jr., 37, of Adams Run was arrested and charged for the attempted burglary.
Deputies arrest suspected burglar who was shot during home invasion in Adams Run
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Early-morning crash leaves one dead, another hospitalized in Berkeley County

Latest News

Detectives say they have identified the vehicle involved with the Aug. 27 shooting, a 2012...
Police release images of reported stolen vehicle involved in juvenile shooting
Shag dancers take the stage at the Edisto Beach Shag Festival on Saturday.
Shag dancing festival brings people from all over the country to Edisto
Police are asking drivers to find an alternative route Saturday night.
FIRST ALERT: Crash shuts down portion of Highway 17N
Lawrence Butler Jr., 37, of Adams Run was arrested and charged for the attempted burglary.
Deputies arrest suspected burglar who was shot during home invasion in Adams Run