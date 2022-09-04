13-year-old injured in West Ashley apartment shooting

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a shooting at an apartment complex.

The Charleston Police Department responded to the Palmilla Apartments on Ashley River Road around 10:50 p.m.

At the scene, officers located a victim and rendered emergency medical aid. The juvenile was then taken to the hospital.

At this time, the victim is in stable condition, police say.

So far, there is no official information on what led up to the shooting or a possible suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 843 743-7200 and ask for the on-duty central detective. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to call Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111.

BREAKING: @CharlestonPD is investigating after a 13-year-old was injured in what they call an apparent shooting at the Palmilla Apartments in West Ashley. Police say they responded to calls of the reported shooting just before 11 tonight. pic.twitter.com/zRPY4ITdaq — Cameron Bopp | Live 5 News (@CameronBoppTV) September 4, 2022

