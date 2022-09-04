SC Lottery
Bicyclist killed in Saturday night crash

Police are asking drivers to find an alternative route Saturday night.
By Dylan Leatherwood and Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a bicyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle Saturday night.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Highway 17 North near Carolina Park Boulevard.

The crash kept northbound lanes of Highway 17 between Old Course Lane and Carolina Park Boulevard closed for several hours Saturday night.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department’s traffic bureau.

The coroner has not released the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Mount Pleasant’s traffic bureau at 843-884-4176.

