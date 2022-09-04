SC Lottery
Charleston mayor reacts to pair of weekend shootings: ‘Enough is enough’

Mayor John Tecklenburg says “enough is enough” after a shooting in West Ashley sent a...
Mayor John Tecklenburg says “enough is enough” after a shooting in West Ashley sent a 13-year-old to the hospital Saturday night. Only hours later, five people were also hurt in an early-morning downtown Charleston shooting. (Source: Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The mayor of Charleston is reacting to two shooting that happened this weekend while calling out the number of illegal guns on the streets.

Mayor John Tecklenburg says “enough is enough” after a shooting in West Ashley sent a 13-year-old to the hospital Saturday night. Only hours later, five people were also hurt in an early-morning downtown Charleston shooting.

This senseless violence has to stop. And the only way that’s going to happen is if we’re clear about the challenges. Illegal guns are everywhere. Our courts are routinely releasing dangerous repeat offenders. And all the while, our police are stuck in the middle, doing their level best to keep us safe, while the system keeps putting more illegal guns and more repeat violent offenders out on the streets.

Tecklenburg says the city cannot reform any laws related to illegal guns and repeat violent offenders.

We can and will continue to fight these problems here in Charleston. That’s our job, and we’re accountable. But the hard truth is this: In South Carolina, only the state legislature has the authority to reform our laws with regard to illegal guns and repeat violent offenders. As a city, we’re literally prohibited from taking action in either area. I know how hard many of our state representatives on both sides of the aisle are working on these issues. And it’s critically important that we as citizens let them know they have our full support as they continue to fight for these much-needed reforms.

The full release is included below.

