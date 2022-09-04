Charleston non-profit brings clean water to disaster areas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Water Mission is responding to the 33 million people in Pakistan affected by devastating floods.

The Charleston based Christian nonprofit is providing funding, water quality testing kits, three Living Water Treatment Systems, 300,000 water purification packets, and 1,350 hygiene kits to Pakistan after one-third of the country is underwater.

Each Living Water Treatment Systems can treat and produce up to 10,000 gallons of safe water daily, enough to meet the daily needs of up to 5,000 people or 500 families. The water purification packets can purify 10 liters of clean water each.

Josh Burns, Water Mission Disaster Response Team Lead, said the disaster is a very heavy thing to be responding to.

“It does feel very impactful, just to be able to help in a small way. Especially safe water is so important, after any natural disaster for people to have in order to try and just rebuild,” Burns said. “To start rebuilding, people really need to save water in order to start their lives again after a natural disaster like this.”

Water Mission builds safe water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions in developing nations and disaster areas, according to their website. The non-profit is also working to install more safe water systems in Ukraine

“It’s really impactful and exciting to get to be responding to two different disasters at once, that obviously the needs are really great. In Pakistan and Ukraine, there’s millions of people who have been impacted by both of these crisis’s,” Burns said.

The nonprofit has served the people of Pakistan dating back to 2007-2010 when nine safe water treatment systems were provided in previous disasters.

Water Mission said ten additional Living Water Treatment Systems are still needed and would provide the ability to scale the response to serve 5,000 more families. To learn more and donate, visit Water Mission’s website.

