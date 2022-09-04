Coroner IDs woman killed in N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who was killed in a deadly overnight shooting on Fairwind Drive in North Charleston Friday.

Teresa Jenkins-Self, 29, from Hollywood, died from a gunshot wound just after midnight, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

Javerick Devonta Tyrell Self was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Police say investigators were able to identify Self as the suspect and take him into custody around 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.