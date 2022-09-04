SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner IDs woman killed in N. Charleston shooting

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who was killed in a...
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who was killed in a deadly overnight shooting on Fairwind Drive in North Charleston Friday.(MGN)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who was killed in a deadly overnight shooting on Fairwind Drive in North Charleston Friday.

Teresa Jenkins-Self, 29, from Hollywood, died from a gunshot wound just after midnight, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

Javerick Devonta Tyrell Self was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Police say investigators were able to identify Self as the suspect and take him into custody around 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles...
Police: 5 arrested after vehicles stopped traffic, ‘drove recklessly’ on the Ravenel bridge
A dog awaits adoption inside Berkeley County Animal Center on Friday afternoon.
‘My heart is breaking’: SC animal shelters declare state of emergency due to overcrowding
Charleston police say five people have been injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday on...
Police: 5 people injured in downtown shooting
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Lawrence Butler Jr., 37, of Adams Run was arrested and charged for the attempted burglary.
Deputies arrest suspected burglar who was shot during home invasion in Adams Run

Latest News

Charleston police say five people have been injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday on...
Police: 5 people injured in downtown shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Update: Police say 5 people injured in downtown shooting
Detectives say they have identified the vehicle involved with the Aug. 27 shooting, a 2012...
Police release images of reported stolen vehicle involved in juvenile shooting
A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a shooting at an apartment complex.
13-year-old injured in West Ashley apartment shooting