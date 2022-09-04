Coroner IDs woman killed in N. Charleston shooting
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who was killed in a deadly overnight shooting on Fairwind Drive in North Charleston Friday.
Teresa Jenkins-Self, 29, from Hollywood, died from a gunshot wound just after midnight, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
Javerick Devonta Tyrell Self was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Police say investigators were able to identify Self as the suspect and take him into custody around 10 a.m. Friday morning.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.