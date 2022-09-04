FIRST ALERT: Crash shuts down portion of Highway 17N

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - All northbound lanes of Highway 17 are closed from Old Course Lane to Carolina Park Boulevard, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

The department said in a tweet that the closure was due to a crash. There is no official word yet on if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Police are asking drivers to find an alternative route Saturday night.

They also say they will provide updates on road closures and openings throughout the night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

