SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Crash shuts down portion of Highway 17N

Police are asking drivers to find an alternative route Saturday night.
Police are asking drivers to find an alternative route Saturday night.(AP)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - All northbound lanes of Highway 17 are closed from Old Course Lane to Carolina Park Boulevard, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

The department said in a tweet that the closure was due to a crash. There is no official word yet on if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Police are asking drivers to find an alternative route Saturday night.

They also say they will provide updates on road closures and openings throughout the night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles...
Police: 5 arrested after vehicles stopped traffic, ‘drove recklessly’ on the Ravenel bridge
A dog awaits adoption inside Berkeley County Animal Center on Friday afternoon.
‘My heart is breaking’: SC animal shelters declare state of emergency due to overcrowding
SLED officials say the deaths happened at separate locations and appear to be unrelated.
Coroner IDs body found on UofSC’s campus; SLED investigating
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Man charged in deadly overnight shooting
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges

Latest News

Shag dancers take the stage at the Edisto Beach Shag Festival on Saturday.
Shag dancing festival brings people from all over the country to Edisto
Lawrence Butler Jr., 37, of Adams Run was arrested and charged for the attempted burglary.
Deputies arrest suspected burglar who was shot during home invasion in Adams Run
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Early-morning crash leaves one dead, another hospitalized in Berkeley County
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies arrest suspected burglar who was shot during home invasion in Adams Run