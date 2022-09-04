Jones and Sasaki Blast RiverDogs to Key Win in Penultimate Home Game

Charleston, SC- The Charleston RiverDogs overcame a three-run deficit twice on Saturday night against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans en route to a 7-5 victory in front of a Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park crowd of 5, 812. The team hit a season-high five home runs in the victory, including two home runs from both Brock Jones and Shane Sasaki.

The game was tied at five until the bottom of the eight when Bobby Seymour led off the inning with a double. Two batters later, Jones hit his second home run giving the RiverDogs a 7-5 lead.

Both teams got on the board in the first inning. The Pelicans (74-51, 27-32) got it started with a sac-fly from Moises Bellesteros. In the bottom half of the inning, Sasaki hit his first home run of the night on the first pitch off of Didier Vargas.

The Pelicans added two more in the top of the third inning. With a runner on base, Seymour threw a ball that got under the glove of Carson Williams at second base to put runners at second and third with one out. Two batters later, Ezequiel Pagan made it 3-1 with an RBI single. The Pelicans scored two more runs in the fifth and sixth inning off of Over Galue.

The RiverDogs also scored one in the fifth and two in sixth thanks to the long ball. Jones, Sasaki and Junior Caminero all hit solo home runs to make it 5-4.

After a scoreless top of the seventh, the RiverDogs tied the game in the bottom half of the inning. With runners on first and second, Daiwer Castellanos knocked in the tying run with an RBI single. The RiverDogs then loaded the bases with one out but were unable to score.

Yoniel Curet made his RiverDogs debut on Saturday night. He went 2.2 innings giving up three runs (one earned) on two hits while walking four and striking out three. Over Galue (11-2) picked up the win as he went 5.1 innings, allowing four hits and striking out four. Jack Snyder picked up his team-leading ninth save with a scoreless ninth inning.

Ballpark Fun

On an eventful night, the RiverDogs and Boeing hosted the third and final Military Appreciation Night of the season. Members of the military and their families received free tickets to the game and the team inducted Major Ed Murphy and Colonel Gregory H. Kitchens into the Hall of Honor in a ceremony on the field before first pitch. The RiverDogs also wore their Captain America jerseys for a second time on Marvel Super Hero™ Night. those jerseys were auctioned to fans throughout the evening.

One final home game remains in the regular season on Sunday evening at 5:05 p.m. LHP Alex Ayala Jr (2-1, 4.50) will make his second start of the series for the RiverDogs. Myrtle Beach has yet to announce a starter. On the final MUSC Health Family Sunday, parking is free and kids can run the bases after the game concludes.

