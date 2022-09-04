SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

McCall throws for three TDs in Coastal Carolina’s win over Army

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Grayson McCall threw for three touchdowns and added a rushing score with 3:01 remaining as Coastal Carolina held off Army 38-28 on Saturday in an opener for both teams.

Army used a 53-second drive to pull within 31-28 after Cade Ballard found Braheam Murphy wide open for a 73-yard score. But McCall led a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive, capped by his 5-yard sneak up the middle.

CCU forced a four-and-out and took over with 1:36 left in front of 21,165, setting a program attendance record at Brooks Stadium.

McCall was 12 of 17 for 174 yards. Reese White led the Chanticleers on the ground with 21 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown. CJ Beasley added 91 yards on 19 carries.

McCall led back-to-back scoring drives spanning the first-quarter break to give Coastal Carolina a 14-7 lead. McCall found White coming out of the backfield for a 6-yard score and Sam Pinckney later made a diving catch in the end zone from 26-yards out.

Coastal Carolina’s defensive pressure on Tyhier Tyler on the last play of the third quarter led to a leaping interception by Tavyn Jackson near midfield as the Chanticleers held onto a 24-21 lead.

Tyrell Robinson opened the scoring for Amy with a 70-yard touchdown run up the middle. Army’s second big scoring play of the game came on a play action as Ay’Jaun Marshall was left wide open and Tyhier Tyler found him for a 54-yard connection.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles...
Police: 5 arrested after vehicles stopped traffic, ‘drove recklessly’ on the Ravenel bridge
A dog awaits adoption inside Berkeley County Animal Center on Friday afternoon.
‘My heart is breaking’: SC animal shelters declare state of emergency due to overcrowding
SLED officials say the deaths happened at separate locations and appear to be unrelated.
Coroner IDs body found on UofSC’s campus; SLED investigating
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Man charged in deadly overnight shooting
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges

Latest News

The Battery earned a 3-0 win over NY Red Bulls II at Patriots Point on Saturday
Battery Outrun Red Bulls II as Apodaca, Piggott and Williams Score
The RiverDogs hit 5 HR's en route to a win over Myrtle Beach on Saturday
Jones and Sasaki Blast RiverDogs to Key Win in Penultimate Home Game
Charleston Southern dropped their season opener to Western Carolina on Saturday
Davis has record day, W Carolina tops Charleston Southern
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer shouts to players during the second half of the team's NCAA...
South Carolina’s Beamer, Rattler start season vs. Georgia State