Police: 3 people injured in downtown shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police say three people have been injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday.

Officers responded to King Street and Morris Street around 12:55 a.m. for gunshots, according to Charleston Police spokesperson Lieutenant Corey Taylor.

The three victims were taken to be treated at area hospitals.

The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

@CharlestonPD is pushing us further back, putting up more crime scene tape at each intersection. pic.twitter.com/7AJvkNwz6u — Cameron Bopp | Live 5 News (@CameronBoppTV) September 4, 2022

