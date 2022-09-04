Police block off part of King Street, responding to downtown incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A large police presence is combing through downtown Charleston and blocking off part of the road.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department are currently on King Street near Reid Street.

There is no official word yet on what they are investigating.

Firefighters, EMS and deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are also on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

@CharlestonPD is pushing us further back, putting up more crime scene tape at each intersection. pic.twitter.com/7AJvkNwz6u — Cameron Bopp | Live 5 News (@CameronBoppTV) September 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.