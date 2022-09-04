SC Lottery
Police block off part of King Street, responding to downtown incident

Officers with the Charleston Police Department are currently on King Street near Reid Street.
Officers with the Charleston Police Department are currently on King Street near Reid Street.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 1:54 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A large police presence is combing through downtown Charleston and blocking off part of the road.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department are currently on King Street near Reid Street.

There is no official word yet on what they are investigating.

Firefighters, EMS and deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are also on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

