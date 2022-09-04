Police release images of reported stolen vehicle involved in juvenile shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is updating the public on their investigation into a shooting that put a 10-year-old in the hospital.

Detectives say they have identified the vehicle involved with the shooting, a 2012 white Toyota Highlander with a South Carolina license plate: RRD838.

The vehicle was reported stolen before the shooting and has not been recovered. Investigators are asking for the public’s help to find the vehicle.

Police were called to Jackson Street in the Eastside neighborhood the night of Aug. 27. At the scene, officers located a victim and rendered emergency medical aid. The 10-year-old was then taken to the hospital.

As of Friday night, the child is still listed to be in critical but stable condition. Currently, police do not have a suspect description for the public.

If you see the vehicle, call dispatch at 843-743-7200, notify them of the vehicle’s location and ask to speak with the on-duty detective. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

