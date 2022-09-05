SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Child, 4, dies in fall from balcony at Fla. resort

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Police say a 4-year-old child died after falling off a third-floor balcony at a Florida resort.

The Panama City Beach Police Department responded around 7 a.m. Saturday to a report of a child that had fallen off a balcony at Laketown Wharf Resort, according to WJHG.

Police say the 4-year-old child fell from a third-floor balcony around 4:30 a.m Saturday. The child did not survive the fall.

Police say the child was found by someone going to the gym.

The child’s family was visiting the area from Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles...
Police: 5 arrested after vehicles stopped traffic, ‘drove recklessly’ on the Ravenel bridge
Charleston police say five people have been injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday on...
Police: 5 people injured in downtown shooting
A dog awaits adoption inside Berkeley County Animal Center on Friday afternoon.
‘My heart is breaking’: SC animal shelters declare state of emergency due to overcrowding
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Lawrence Butler Jr., 37, of Adams Run was arrested and charged for the attempted burglary.
Deputies arrest suspected burglar who was shot during home invasion in Adams Run

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department closed off part of Glenn McConnell Parkway at Mary Ader Avenue...
Police: Driver in ‘serious condition’ after crash at Glenn McConnell Pkwy. intersection
Multiple agencies responded near the James Island Yacht Club to reports of a boat running...
Crews locate unoccupied boat near James Island yacht club
Mayor John Tecklenburg says “enough is enough” after a shooting in West Ashley sent a...
Charleston mayor reacts to pair of weekend shootings: ‘Enough is enough’
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard responded to the float plane crash Sunday.
1 dead, 9 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound