Citadel Mall looking for student to paint mural

Citadel Mall is inviting high school senior student artists to submit their ideas for a mural...
Citadel Mall is inviting high school senior student artists to submit their ideas for a mural with a scholarship as the prize.(Live 5 News)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Citadel Mall is inviting high school senior student artists to submit their ideas for a mural with a scholarship as the prize.

The mural will be displayed on a large wall in the Belk wing of the Mall, according to its website.

One design will be selected and that student will receive a $2,500 scholarship.

High school senior artists will complete the artwork on the barricade wall on the Belk wing during the month of November. That wall is approximately 17 feet long and 10.5 feet tall and is primed in a light gray matte finish ready for paint.

The mall will supply paint and the artist is required to supply brushes.

Specific material requests will be considered but not guaranteed, the website states.

“Citadel Mall will consider the diversity of beliefs, values and general standards of decency of citizens. We reserve the right to refuse entries at our sole discretion,” the website states.

The winning design will be chosen by a panel of Citadel Mall store managers and owners.

Students have until Sept. 30 to submit their designs.

Click here for more information on how to apply.

The mall will notify the winner of their choice on Oct. 17.

Charleston police say five people have been injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday on...
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body was recovered near the site...
Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles...
With Charleston bringing in many tourists, King Street businesses mentioned concern about how...
A dog awaits adoption inside Berkeley County Animal Center on Friday afternoon.
‘My heart is breaking’: SC animal shelters declare state of emergency due to overcrowding

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body was recovered near the site...
A Dorchester School District 2 mother is looking for answers after she says her son’s teacher...
Charleston County School District Executive Director of Alternative Programs and Services...
