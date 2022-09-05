SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner identifies woman killed in weekend Berkeley County crash

By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 36-year-old woman who died in a crash early Saturday morning.

Christina Washington of Elloree died at approximately 6:32 a.m. at the scene of the crash on Old Gilliard Road at Mudville Road, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. about 9 miles south of Cross, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller.

The driver of a Chevy Equinox was traveling south on SC 27 when it went left of center and struck a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was traveling north on the same road.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of the Chevy Equinox died from her injuries.

Meanwhile, a passenger of the Dodge Ram was transported by EMS to Trident Medical Center.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston police say five people have been injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday on...
Police: 5 people injured in downtown shooting
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body was recovered near the site...
Crews recover man’s body near James Island yacht club
Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles...
Police: 5 arrested after vehicles stopped traffic, ‘drove recklessly’ on the Ravenel bridge
With Charleston bringing in many tourists, King Street businesses mentioned concern about how...
‘A scary situation’: Witnesses and residents react to King St. early-morning shooting
A dog awaits adoption inside Berkeley County Animal Center on Friday afternoon.
‘My heart is breaking’: SC animal shelters declare state of emergency due to overcrowding

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ‘A scary situation’: Witnesses and residents react to King St. shooting
Tyvone Davis, 20, is charged with illegal carrying of a weapon, according to jail records.
Police: Downtown shooting no longer believed to be random
Charleston County School District Executive Director of Alternative Programs and Services...
Another Charleston Co. Schools exec to leave; department to be reorganized
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body was recovered near the site...
Crews recover man’s body near James Island yacht club