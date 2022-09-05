Coroner identifies woman killed in weekend Berkeley County crash

BERKELEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 36-year-old woman who died in a crash early Saturday morning.

Christina Washington of Elloree died at approximately 6:32 a.m. at the scene of the crash on Old Gilliard Road at Mudville Road, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. about 9 miles south of Cross, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller.

The driver of a Chevy Equinox was traveling south on SC 27 when it went left of center and struck a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was traveling north on the same road.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of the Chevy Equinox died from her injuries.

Meanwhile, a passenger of the Dodge Ram was transported by EMS to Trident Medical Center.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

