Crews locate unoccupied boat near James Island yacht club

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - An empty boat that officials say was recently occupied was found on James Island Sunday night.

Multiple agencies responded near the James Island Yacht Club to reports of a boat running without an operator.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are helping SCDNR investigate. The Charleston Police Department is also there helping search for the occupants of the boat.

Details of the investigation are limited. There is no official word yet on the condition the boat was found in.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

