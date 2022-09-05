SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Crews recover body near James Island yacht club

By Dylan Leatherwood and Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body was recovered near the site where an unoccupied boat was found Sunday night.

The body was recovered near the James Island Yacht Club just before 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Multiple agencies responded to the area Sunday night after receiving reports of a boat doing circles.

SCDNR officials say a search for the missing boater was initiated after they were able to get the boat stopped.

Crews from the United States Coast Guard, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police Department all assisted in the search Sunday night.

SCDNR investigators say their investigation into the cause of the incident is still in the early stages.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston police say five people have been injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday on...
Police: 5 people injured in downtown shooting
Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles...
Police: 5 arrested after vehicles stopped traffic, ‘drove recklessly’ on the Ravenel bridge
A dog awaits adoption inside Berkeley County Animal Center on Friday afternoon.
‘My heart is breaking’: SC animal shelters declare state of emergency due to overcrowding
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who was killed in a...
Coroner IDs woman killed in N. Charleston shooting
A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a shooting at an apartment complex.
13-year-old injured in West Ashley apartment shooting

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ‘A scary situation’: Witnesses and residents react to King St. shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Search for missing boater continues Monday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crews locate unoccupied boat near James Island yacht club
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police: Driver in ‘serious condition’ after crash at Glenn McConnell Pkwy. intersection