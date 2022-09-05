Crews recover body near James Island yacht club

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body was recovered near the site where an unoccupied boat was found Sunday night.

The body was recovered near the James Island Yacht Club just before 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Multiple agencies responded to the area Sunday night after receiving reports of a boat doing circles.

SCDNR officials say a search for the missing boater was initiated after they were able to get the boat stopped.

Crews from the United States Coast Guard, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police Department all assisted in the search Sunday night.

SCDNR investigators say their investigation into the cause of the incident is still in the early stages.

BREAKING: @SCDNR tells me a body was recovered this morning in the vicinity of the James Island Yacht Club after responding to an unoccupied boat that was doing circles last night. SCDNR investigators are in early stages of investigation to see what happened. @Live5News — Emilie Zuhowski | Live 5 News (@EmilieZuhowski) September 5, 2022

