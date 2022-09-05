SC Lottery
Crews recover man’s body near James Island yacht club

By Dylan Leatherwood and Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body was recovered near the site where an unoccupied boat was found Sunday night.

Guardsmen from Coast Guard Air Station Savannah found the body of a 44-year-old man Monday morning. Crews from Coast Guard Sector Charleston recovered the body near the James Island Yacht Club just before 8 a.m.

Investigators say the man was the operator of the boat. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released his identity.

Multiple agencies responded to the area Sunday night after receiving reports of a boat doing circles in the water.

SCDNR officials say they began a search for the missing boater after they were able to get the boat stopped.

Crews from the United States Coast Guard, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police Department all assisted in the search Sunday night.

SCDNR investigators say their investigation into the cause of the incident is still in the early stages.

