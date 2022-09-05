SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Dorchester Co. teacher accused of using derogatory term, holding ‘cotton-picking’ exercise

A Dorchester School District 2 mother is looking for answers after she says her son’s teacher...
A Dorchester School District 2 mother is looking for answers after she says her son’s teacher used a derogatory word to describe another teacher – and made her son partake in a cotton-picking exercise.(Live 5)
By Michal Higdon
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester School District 2 mother is looking for answers after she says her son’s teacher used a derogatory word to describe another teacher – and made her son partake in a cotton-picking exercise.

Lashanda Wiggins’ son goes to Oakbrook Middle School. She says something his teacher allegedly said a couple of weeks ago has her upset.

“His teacher had made some comments that she has a teacher next door, he’s a Black teacher, and she refers to him as the ‘monkey next door,’” Wiggins says.

Her son says immediately after those comments, the teacher had the class do a cotton-picking activity.

“From what the assistant principal explained to me is that she was going to just bring the cotton in, give it to the kids and her words were, ‘Here’s how you pick cotton,’” Wiggins says.

Wiggins says her son was upset.

“He wanted to know why do we have to relive that or why do we have to go back to that?” she says.

Wiggins says the principal acknowledged what happened but she has been provided no other answers as to any kind of repercussions.

“I send my kids to school to learn,” Wiggins says. “They’re supposed to be treated equally amongst their peers and the people that are responsible for teaching them. So when he came home and told me that I was extremely and still extremely upset.”

The district responded to a request for comment with this statement:

Dorchester School District Two takes every allegation seriously. We are currently investigating an alleged incident at Oakbrook Middle School. We do not comment on personnel matters.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston police say five people have been injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday on...
Police: 5 people injured in downtown shooting
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body was recovered near the site...
Crews recover man’s body near James Island yacht club
Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles...
Police: 5 arrested after vehicles stopped traffic, ‘drove recklessly’ on the Ravenel bridge
With Charleston bringing in many tourists, King Street businesses mentioned concern about how...
‘A scary situation’: Witnesses and residents react to King St. early-morning shooting
A dog awaits adoption inside Berkeley County Animal Center on Friday afternoon.
‘My heart is breaking’: SC animal shelters declare state of emergency due to overcrowding

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ‘A scary situation’: Witnesses and residents react to King St. shooting
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body was recovered near the site...
Crews recover man’s body near James Island yacht club
Citadel Mall is inviting high school senior student artists to submit their ideas for a mural...
Citadel Mall looking for student to paint mural
Charleston County School District Executive Director of Alternative Programs and Services...
Another Charleston Co. Schools exec to leave; department to be reorganized