SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Family still waiting for answers on Aiken County missing mom

By Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAGENER, S.C. - It’s been two weeks since an Aiken County mother went missing.

Now Krystal Anderson’s loved ones are growing restless with the response from investigators.

“She was, she was very bubbly, yes. She just wanted so much for herself and her children,” said her sister Shadira Smothers

EARLIER COVERAGE:

Anderson comes from a big family, and Smothers says she has 17 siblings and four children.

She was a makeup and hair artist who loved TikTok and her children.

Smothers says she learned of her sister’s Aug. 23 disappearance from Tony Berry, who is the father of one of her children, after he said Krystal did not pick up her son from school.

Smothers is unhappy with the lack of progress on the case.

The 30-year-old mother of four was reported missing August 23.
The 30-year-old mother of four was reported missing August 23.(Sharida Smothers)

“This is definitely injustice because, I feel like, women of color, we do not receive the same type of response when it comes to us when, even when it comes to like domestic violence situations or missing,” she said.

She hired a private investigator to assist the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, which says it can’t confirm or deny anything about the active investigation.

Investigator Chandra Cleveland says she has gathered a few details of the day Anderson vanished.

“She was with him at her home. He came to her home, and he spoke with one of the kids, and he asked her, ‘Was there a man or something?’ and the child said yes. They began to argue, she walked outside to leave, he followed her. Then there was a scream, and one of her kids say he looked out the window and saw him putting her in a trunk,” Cleveland said.

MORE | Deputy attacked, stabbed in neck by detainee at Atlanta jail, sheriff says

Since Cleveland began investigating, Berry has also been reported missing.

Cleveland says she’ll do whatever she can to bring Anderson home, which her family is thankful for.

“Since we have had Ms. Cleveland helping us, we had started getting more help, and just more guidance,” Smothers said. “None of us have been through anything like this and this is not something that we have ever been through, or that you want to go through alone.”

As candles were raised to the sky at a vigil for Anderson, those who loved her joined together to find her and be at peace with the answers.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston police say five people have been injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday on...
Police: 5 people injured in downtown shooting
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body was recovered near the site...
Crews recover man’s body near James Island yacht club
Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles...
Police: 5 arrested after vehicles stopped traffic, ‘drove recklessly’ on the Ravenel bridge
With Charleston bringing in many tourists, King Street businesses mentioned concern about how...
‘A scary situation’: Witnesses and residents react to King St. early-morning shooting
A dog awaits adoption inside Berkeley County Animal Center on Friday afternoon.
‘My heart is breaking’: SC animal shelters declare state of emergency due to overcrowding

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ‘A scary situation’: Witnesses and residents react to King St. shooting
Charleston Police responded to a call about a shooting that injured a 13-year-old child at...
‘It’s going to be okay’: Neighbors react to shooting of 13-year-old in apartment complex
Coast Guard Sector Charleston is investigating a boat at the Naval Weapons Station in Goose...
Pier at Naval Weapons Station damaged in boat crash
Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Charleston for what his gubernatorial campaign is calling a...
McMaster set to visit Charleston Tuesday for ‘special announcement’
Tyvone Davis, 20, is charged with illegal carrying of a weapon, according to jail records.
Police: Sunday shooting in downtown Charleston no longer believed to be random