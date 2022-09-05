Family still waiting for answers on Aiken County missing mom

WAGENER, S.C. - It’s been two weeks since an Aiken County mother went missing.

Now Krystal Anderson’s loved ones are growing restless with the response from investigators.

“She was, she was very bubbly, yes. She just wanted so much for herself and her children,” said her sister Shadira Smothers

EARLIER COVERAGE:

Anderson comes from a big family, and Smothers says she has 17 siblings and four children.

She was a makeup and hair artist who loved TikTok and her children.

Smothers says she learned of her sister’s Aug. 23 disappearance from Tony Berry, who is the father of one of her children, after he said Krystal did not pick up her son from school.

Smothers is unhappy with the lack of progress on the case.

The 30-year-old mother of four was reported missing August 23. (Sharida Smothers)

“This is definitely injustice because, I feel like, women of color, we do not receive the same type of response when it comes to us when, even when it comes to like domestic violence situations or missing,” she said.

She hired a private investigator to assist the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, which says it can’t confirm or deny anything about the active investigation.

Investigator Chandra Cleveland says she has gathered a few details of the day Anderson vanished.

“She was with him at her home. He came to her home, and he spoke with one of the kids, and he asked her, ‘Was there a man or something?’ and the child said yes. They began to argue, she walked outside to leave, he followed her. Then there was a scream, and one of her kids say he looked out the window and saw him putting her in a trunk,” Cleveland said.

Since Cleveland began investigating, Berry has also been reported missing.

Cleveland says she’ll do whatever she can to bring Anderson home, which her family is thankful for.

“Since we have had Ms. Cleveland helping us, we had started getting more help, and just more guidance,” Smothers said. “None of us have been through anything like this and this is not something that we have ever been through, or that you want to go through alone.”

As candles were raised to the sky at a vigil for Anderson, those who loved her joined together to find her and be at peace with the answers.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.