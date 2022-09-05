SC Lottery
McMaster set to visit Charleston for ‘special announcement’

Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Charleston for what his gubernatorial campaign is calling a...
Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Charleston for what his gubernatorial campaign is calling a “special announcement” on Tuesday.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Charleston for what his gubernatorial campaign is calling a “special announcement” on Tuesday.

The governor is scheduled to visit the Wulbern-Koval Company, an office furniture and supply store, at 11 a.m. along with Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and representatives of the National Federation of Independent Business.

His campaign did not reveal details about the announcement.

McMaster is expected to speak with reporters after that announcement.

